The 'Schitt’s Creek' Cast’s Very Canadian Reactions To Golden Globe Nominations

On Wednesday morning, the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes were announced, and “Schitt’s Creek” landed five nominations. Here’s how the Canadian cast of the wildly popular pandemic-binge show reacted:

Eugene Levy got lyrical about cups that runneth over and signs:

My Cup Runneth Over was the title of our very first episode in 2015. How prophetic a title it was. Thanks HFPA for the 5 #GoldenGlobes nominations!! @SchittsCreek @SchittsCreekPop — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) February 3, 2021

Nominated in the “Best Performance Actor (TV Musical or Comedy)” category for his portrayal of beloved patriarch Johnny Rose, Levy may well end up with a trophy-cabinet mate for the two Emmys he picked up last year for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” and “Outstanding Comedy Series.”

Dan Levy, a.k.a. David Rose, deflected the attention from himself by showering virtual love onto the entire cast and crew, tweeting: “Y’did good, team! xo.”

Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show. Y’did good, team! xo https://t.co/afKBcVKiEf — dan levy (@danjlevy) February 3, 2021

The younger Levy was nominated in the “Best Performance Actor Supporting Role (TV Musical or Comedy)” category, for his portrayal of the impossibly high fashion (and neurotic) character David Rose. He is also the show’s co-creator, alongside his real-life and on-screen dad. Back at the Emmys last year, when “Schitt’s Creek” also swept, winning the first seven awards of the night, he demonstrated the same kind of humility and expressed intense gratitude, like the very nice Canadian he is.

Catherine O’Hara relied on the show’s general Twitter account to share her nomination news:

In the Best Television Actress (Musical/Comedy) category, Catherine O'Hara has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek! Congratulations, Catherine! | #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/K20aSDaVUu — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) February 3, 2021

Unlike her limelight-hogging (yet somehow still lovable) alter ego, Moira Rose, low-key O’Hara doesn’t do social media.

Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) has also not yet responded to the GG news she’s been nominated as “Best Supporting Actress.” The last couple of times she popped onto Instagram were to auction off personal treasures for good causes, because she knows what really matters in life.

And in the Best Supporting Actress (Television) category, Annie Murphy has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek! Congratulations, @annefrances! | #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/e8DRI2rdgE — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) February 3, 2021

Either that or she is still in shock ...

Trying not to make a fuss ...

Or too busy celebrating privately to go public at this time ...

There was one last Golden Globes nomination for the show, in the “Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)” category. It’s up against Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Great and Ted Lasso.

Whether “Schitt’s Creek” ends up winning the big one or not, here’s a message ― crooned on our behalf by Noah Reid/Patrick ― to let the cast and crew know how proud we Canadians feel about all these well-deserved noms:

The 78th Golden Globes will air on Feb. 28, 2021.