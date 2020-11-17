‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans Are Freaking Out That Moira Rose Was In ‘Home Alone’

With her unplaceable accent, stunning vocabulary and pithy one-liners, Catherine O’Hara is responsible for one of the greatest sitcom characters ever in “Schitt’s Creek”’s Moira Rose.
However, it seems some people are only just catching onto the fact that she played an equally iconic character in everyone’s favourite festive film, “Home Alone.”
The Canadian star appeared as Kevin McCallister’s forgetful mom Kate, who accidentally leaves her son behind when the family jet off on a festive break in the 1990 movie (which yes, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year).
Following the explosion in popularity Schitt’s Creek has enjoyed in 2020 – mainly thanks to a mixture of word of mouth during lockdown and its clean sweep at the Emmys – we are entering the first festive period where many “Home Alone” fans are aware of Moira Rose’s existence.
And it’s fair to say, their minds are blown...
And if you are also one of those people who didn’t realize both characters were played by the same actor, allow us to stagger you a little more by revealing another of Catherine’s most famous roles...
The official “Schitt’s Creek” Twitter account has also been having some fun with people’s reactions, tweeting out a bunch of them with the caption: “It’s that time of year again.”
Earlier this year, Catherine took home the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Moira Rose.
It was one of just nine gongs the sitcom took home during the ceremony back in September, including acting awards for her co-stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy (aka, Johnny, David and Alexis).
Dan, who created the show with his real-life father Eugene, also won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.
The sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek” finished in April, with all seasons available to stream on CBC Gem.