‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans Are Freaking Out That Moira Rose Was In ‘Home Alone’

With her unplaceable accent, stunning vocabulary and pithy one-liners, Catherine O’Hara is responsible for one of the greatest sitcom characters ever in “Schitt’s Creek”’s Moira Rose.

However, it seems some people are only just catching onto the fact that she played an equally iconic character in everyone’s favourite festive film, “Home Alone.”

The Canadian star appeared as Kevin McCallister’s forgetful mom Kate, who accidentally leaves her son behind when the family jet off on a festive break in the 1990 movie (which yes, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year).

PopTV / 20th Century Fox Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek (left) and as Kate McCallister in Home Alone

Following the explosion in popularity Schitt’s Creek has enjoyed in 2020 – mainly thanks to a mixture of word of mouth during lockdown and its clean sweep at the Emmys – we are entering the first festive period where many “Home Alone” fans are aware of Moira Rose’s existence.

And it’s fair to say, their minds are blown...

bruh im schitting my creek rn just found out that moira from schitt's creek also plays the mom in home alone pic.twitter.com/ANz25ivMNR — aarch. (@aarchishaa) November 17, 2020

I’m rewatching Home Alone and I just figured out that Kate McCallister & Moria Rose are the same person. pic.twitter.com/Awb8DkrNJj — Sh😷wn Phillips (@ShawnPhillips24) November 15, 2020

Wild to me that the Home Alone mom and Moria from Schitts Creek are the same person 😳 — J.R. JuniorJuniorsJr (@jarjarbinks23) November 15, 2020

Wait wait WAIT I know I finished Schitts Creek weeks ago.



Moria Rose is the same actress that played Kevin’s mum in Home Alone?! pic.twitter.com/LpcwR5C3TS — Stevieness (@stevieness) November 8, 2020

I just found out that Kevin’s mom in Home Alone.. and Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek.. are played by the same actress 🤯 — bre 🧀 (@breanna_pollitt) November 17, 2020

blown away to find out that the mother on home alone is also moira rose, the mother on schitts creek — ThatsWhatSheenSaid (@whatssheensaid) November 17, 2020

Hold up, Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek is Kevin’s mother in Home Alone. 🤯 — Avish Sood (@AvishSood) November 17, 2020

God Above please tell me why it has taken me this long to realise Moira from Schitts creek is the Mam from home alone — Shauna 🦋 (@_shaushank) November 17, 2020

OMG I Just found out that Kevin's Mom in Home Alone is the same Actress who plays Moira on Schitts Creek! My mind is blown🤯🤯🤯🤯 @SchittsCreek #SchittsCreek #HomeAlone #HomeAlone30 #Moirarose #Christmas — Apurva Kapadia (@apurva_kapadia1) November 16, 2020

Just found out that Moira from Schitts Creek is the mom in Home Alone and I am SHOOOOOOOOK how did I not recognise her — Swapna Ravichandran (@_anpaws) November 16, 2020

And if you are also one of those people who didn’t realize both characters were played by the same actor, allow us to stagger you a little more by revealing another of Catherine’s most famous roles...

For all the people who didn’t know Catherine O’Hara (Moira-Schitt’s Creek) was the mom in Home Alone, I’ll also let you know she played Winona Ryder’s mom in Beetlejuice. pic.twitter.com/gwtCrA8qVu — Amy Truly Thankful 🍂🦃🍁 (@atrueblood5) November 17, 2020

The official “Schitt’s Creek” Twitter account has also been having some fun with people’s reactions, tweeting out a bunch of them with the caption: “It’s that time of year again.”

🎄 it's that time of year again 🎄 pic.twitter.com/xFsCGU2pBa — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) November 16, 2020

Earlier this year, Catherine took home the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Moira Rose.

It was one of just nine gongs the sitcom took home during the ceremony back in September, including acting awards for her co-stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy (aka, Johnny, David and Alexis).

Dan, who created the show with his real-life father Eugene, also won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.