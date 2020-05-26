Scotiabank Profit Plummets 40% As Pandemic Crisis Batters Economy

Valery Sharifulin via Getty Images A Scotiabank office is seen here in Kingston, Jamaica, on Jan. 28, 2020. The Canadian bank says it continues to be profitable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TORONTO — COVID-19 weighed down Bank of Nova Scotia’s second quarter, causing its profit to plunge and the company to increase its reserves to cover bad loans. The Toronto-based bank reported Tuesday a profit of $1.32 billion for the period ended April 30, down sharply from a year ago. The bank’s provisions for credit losses totalled nearly $1.85 billion for the quarter, more than doubling from $873 million a year earlier. “This is not a garden-variety recession ... We’ve never been through this before,” Scotiabank chief executive Brian Porter told analysts on a call on Tuesday morning. “We’re cautious here. This is not a one-quarter or two-quarter event. The banking sector will be picking up broken egg shells for a number of quarters here.” Porter acknowledged that Scotiabank’s results were significantly impacted by COVID-19, but reminded listeners that the bank and all its operating divisions continue to be profitable. He said the bank is well-positioned from a capital and liquidity perspective and appropriately reserved for credit losses.

Scotiabank’s profit for the quarter amounted to $1.00 per diluted share compared with a profit of nearly $2.26 billion or $1.73 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.04 per diluted share in the quarter compared with $1.70 per diluted share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected Scotiabank to earn an adjusted profit of 98 cents per share for the quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv. The bank spent much of the quarter focused on offering loan and mortgage deferrals to customers struggling with the impacts of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy. “I have often said the role of banking is to act as a shock absorber during times of crisis. That was true in previous times of difficulty and it is certainly true today,” Porter said. Scotiabank offered about $100 billion in total loan support, which included financial relief for more than 300,000 customers in Canada on loans totalling over $40 billion. In the Pacific Alliance, the bank processed more than two million customer service applications on loans totalling $20 billion and to support small businesses and corporate clients, it provided additional loans over $45 billion. Watch: These are some of the best credit cards to consider during a financial pinch. Story continues below.