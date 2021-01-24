The Canadian Press Premier Scott Moe speaks in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press in the cabinet room at the Legislative Building in Regina on Dec. 15, 2020.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is condemning what he calls a “misguided protest” outside the Regina home of the province’s chief medical officer of health. Moe says Dr. Saqib Shahab has worked tirelessly to protect the province’s residents throughout the pandemic and should not be subjected to harassment from a “group of idiots.” In a written statement released late Saturday, he says those who disagree with his government’s decisions should take their issues up with him or a local legislator rather than going after a “dedicated public servant and his family.”

Earlier today, a group of idiots took their misguided protest to Dr. Shahab’s family home in Regina. This harassment of Dr. Shahab and his family at their home is simply unacceptable, sickening and wrong. (1/6) — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) January 24, 2021

To those that did this - you should be ashamed of yourselves and your actions. After months of spending virtually every waking hour working tirelessly to protect the health & well being of Saskatchewan people though this pandemic, this is the last thing Dr. Shahab deserves. (2/6) — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) January 24, 2021

Moe says the Regina Police Service and the RCMP are both involved to make sure Shahab and his family are safe. He says the government is looking into long-term security options to protect Shahab and his relatives, and that he’s encouraged the police forces to investigate any potential criminality in the protest. A spokesman for Moe declined to say what security options are being considered. But Jim Billington said Shahab and his family were not harmed during the protest.