Saskatchewan Leader Calls Pride Parade 'Right Thing For A Premier To Do'

Mark Taylor/THE CANADIAN PRESS Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is seen here in Regina on Dec. 10 for a year-end interview with The Canadian Press. Moe says he's currently reading books about Liberal prime ministers.

REGINA — Before Scott Moe participated in his first Pride parade earlier this year, the Saskatchewan premier ran it past his young adult daughter. Moe says he takes advice in a big way from the women in his life: his wife, Krista, and daughter, Taryn. “I said, ‘I’m thinking about going in the Pride parade tomorrow,’ and (Taryn) said, ‘I think it’s a great idea, dad. You always talk about being a government that represents all of the people in Saskatchewan.’ “She said, ‘You should go, and you should act like you do.’ I said, ‘All right,’” recalled Moe. “That confirmed that it was the right thing for a premier to do.” Watch: Last month, Moe said he had a “cordial” meeting with the deputy prime minister. Story continues below.

His participation in the Saskatoon Pride Festival marked a first for a Saskatchewan Party leader, as well as for a Saskatchewan premier, Moe told The Canadian Press in a year-end interview. Moe, a rural member of the legislature, said he supports same-sex marriage and has watched friends’ kids grow up and experience the difficulties of telling friends and family they’re gay. “I’ve seen that first hand and it has an impact on you.” February will mark two years since the 46-year-old was sworn in as premier after winning the fifth ballot in a leadership race triggered by Brad Wall’s exit from politics. Moe faces his first election as premier this coming year. The former cabinet minister, who’s served in the legislature going on nine years, is currently the youngest premier in Canada. And he’s trying to stay healthy. Since his job title changed, Moe has cut out caffeine and started running. It helps to ease the pressures of the job. “It just gives me that half-hour three or four times a week to not think about all this.”

He’s also getting more sleep, save the night before leading a recent meeting of Canada’s premiers in Mississauga, Ont., where achieving consensus was the goal in the room. “I felt a tremendous amount of pressure.” While the gathering goes down as a career highlight, Moe said, 2019 also included what he considers to be his biggest letdown. That would be the meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after October’s federal election in which the Liberals were blanked in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Moe presented a list of demands, which included reworking equalization and cancelling the federal carbon tax. He left Ottawa empty-handed and told media he would be looking at ways for the province to expand its autonomy.