Lim Huey Teng/REUTERS A player forms the word "Scrabble" with tiles during a practice session in Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 30, 2019. Organizers are debating whether slurs should be accepted for use in the game.

The world of tournament Scrabble is split over whether to remove racial and anti-LGBTQ slurs from official dictionaries, as governing bodies debate the rules in light of the global Black Lives Matter protests.

A decision on removing the “N-word” as well as homophobic and transphobic terms including “bumboy” from the North American Scrabble Players Association (NASPA) list of accepted words is due this week, its chief executive John Chew said on Monday.

Language has become a hotly debated topic after protests against racism following the death of George Floyd in U.S. police custody on May 25, with bands, consumer brands, and buildings and roads named after slave traders renamed.

“We are told when we get for the first time to a Scrabble club or tournament that words have no meaning on a Scrabble board. Most people accept that without question,” said Chew, who is Canadian.

“Some people find they cannot accept ... the ‘N-word’ being treated as though it has no meaning,” he said. “Those people end up not being part of our community, which is the fundamental problem we’re trying to address.”

Chew said he was concerned that people were put off joining because of offensive language in the organization’s dictionary.

Watch: These Canadian streets were named after pro-slavery men. Story continues below.