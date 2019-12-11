Sean Kilpatrick/CP Liberal MP Sean Fraser stands during question period in the House of Commons on Dec. 10, 2018.

OTTAWA — An MP from Nova Scotia says he won’t take his seat in the House of Commons right away after the death of his newborn daughter.

Sean Fraser says he is taking time away from his duties in Ottawa and his Central Nova riding to spend time with his family “at this time of unspeakable difficulty.”

He shared the “heartbreaking news” in an online statement a week after the death.