Second Cup Coffee Chain Sold To Quebec-Based Buyer In Cash Deal

David Cooper via Getty Images A Second Cup coffee shop is seen here in downtown Toronto.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Aegis Brands Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Second Cup Coffee Co. operations to Quebec-based Foodtastic Inc.

The Mississauga-based company said Monday the coffee chain’s sale price includes $14 million in cash, plus a post-closing earn-out.

Aegis Brands said the deal will strengthen its balance sheet and allow it to accelerate its growth strategy through acquisitions.

“We are pleased that the Second Cup brand and franchisees have the opportunity to evolve with a new Canadian partner,” Steven Pelton, president and CEO of Aegis, said in a statement.

“At Aegis we will now focus on further development of Bridgehead Coffee and Hemisphere Cannabis, while seeking out exciting new growth and acquisition opportunities.”