Secret Santa Gifts Under $20 For The Person You Barely Know

Rimma_Bondarenko via Getty Images It's hard enough to buy a gift for our parents, never mind Becky from HR.

You’re making your list, you’re checking it twice, you’re gonna find out who’s ... crap, you forgot to get your secret Santa a gift. Whether it’s a present for someone at the office who you’ve only given a quick nod to in the two years you’ve worked together, or the relative you see twice a year (hi, uncle Jerry), finding the perfect secret Santa gift for $20 and under can be stressful because, well, who are these people? The good news? There are tons of excellent gifts for your price point that don’t say “I spent one minute looking for your present.” (Except for the gift card. But everyone loves gift cards.) Here are 15 secret Santa gifts that are $20 and under for the person you barely know. All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amazon.ca No, Susan, toast doesn't count as dinner.

The gift: What the F&*% Should I Make for Dinner? The Answers to Life’s Question (in 50 F&*%ing Recipes) Why this? A lot of people are terrible at making complete, healthy meals for themselves. So, help them out a bit. How much? $19 Where to get it: Amazon.ca

Amazon.ca Does not come with unicorn. Unfortunately.

The gift: Affirmators! 50 Affirmation Cards To Help You Help Yourself — Without the Self-Helpy-Ness! Why this? These aren’t your typical inspirational quotes. These affirmations are for real life and all its beautiful messiness. How much? $20 Where to get it: Amazon.ca

Queenie's Cards Don't give this to your office crush.

The gift: “Let’s Avocuddle” enamel pin Why this? Who doesn’t enjoy a cute pun? How much? $10.95 Where to get it: Queenie’s Cards

Queenie's Cards He's cute AND he cleans your screen!

The gift: Pusheen screen cleaner Why this? Our computer screens and phone screens are disgusting cesspools of dirt because we never clean them. This must change, and it starts with you. How much? $19.95 Where to get it: Queenie’s Cards

Chapters Because we all need more scary things in our lives, right?

The gift: The Testaments by Margaret Atwood Why this? To remind your secret Santa: Nolite te bastardes carborundorum. How much? $20 Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

Chapters/Indigo Yes, selfies are still a thing.

The gift: Tripod selfie stick Why this? Help your secret Santa step up their social media game — and maybe gain more followers — with this selfie stick. How much? $19.50 Where to get it: Chapters-Indigo

Indigo If you've run out of ideas (and time), a gift card is always acceptable.

The gift: Indigo gift card Why this? At first glance, a gift card seems like a thoughtless gift, but when you really think about it, it’s one of the best gifts of all because the recipient gets to choose their present, not somebody they barely know. How much? As low as $2, although you’d probably want to put more on there. Where to get it: At Indigo and Chapters stores, on their website

Caiaimage/Jarusha Brown via Getty Images Donate to a charity that helps protect the environment against climate change.

The gift: A donation — made in your secret Santa’s name — to a charity that helps protect the environment from climate change. Why this? Do we really have to explain why the environment is in desperate need of rescuing? How much? You choose the amount. Where to get it: There are dozens of worthy Canadian nonprofits that focus on environmental issues. Goodwork.ca has a comprehensive list of these groups.

Hudson's Bay Do your part for the environment and get your secret Santa reusable straws.

The gift: Glass straw set Why this? Think about how often you use plastic straws. Now think about how many people in the world use plastic straws. See where we’re going with this? Literally everyone should be using straws that don’t end up in landfills. How much? $16.99 Where to get it: Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Let someone else make cookies this year.

The gift: Spatula and cookie cutter set Why this? Because maybe your secret Santa will make cookies for you. Only you. How much? $12 Where to get it: Hudson’s Bay

Uncommon Goods Dough: it's not just for kids.

The gift: Therapy dough Why this? Look, everyone is stressed, but we all don’t have the time, or the money, to see a proper therapist. We’re not saying this dough will solve people’s problems, but it could help ease some tension, especially since this dough is infused with essential oils for stress release. We’ll take five. Sorry, secret Santa. How much? $19.70 Where to get it: Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods This. Is. Brilliant.

The gift: Nachosaurus snack and dip set Why this? It’s a conversation starter and it’s downright hilarious. How much? $19.63 Where to get it: Uncommon Goods

Drake General Store You can never have enough mugs.

The gift: Canadian wildlife mug Why this? Everyone needs their own mug at work, especially when Karen keeps stealing your favourite “The Office” mug. How much? $15 Where to get it: Drake General Store

Etsy This handkerchief was hand screen printed in rural Ontario.

The gift: Organic cotton handkerchief Why this? You’ll be supporting a Canadian artist, not a big box brand. How much? $15 Where to get it: Etsy

Etsy Not everybody has AirPods, OK?

The gift: Leather cord keeper Why this? Some of us prefer not to drop $200 on wireless headphones. How much? $5 Where to get it: Etsy