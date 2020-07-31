CFIA/Twitter Seeds from unknown origins, in a photo distributed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning gardeners not to plant “unauthorized seeds” from packages they weren’t expecting.

The agency says it’s investigating reports across the country of people receiving unsolicited shipments of seeds.

Authorities warn that “unauthorized seeds” could sprout into invasive plants or carry pests that can be harmful if introduced to Canada.

They say these species can invade agricultural and natural areas, causing “serious damage to our plant resources.”