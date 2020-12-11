This year was a real motherf&*$#r, and we need all the self-love/self-care/kindness/whatever you want to call it in heaping dollops right now.

Extravagant gifts are out, and lifting up friends, family and yourself are in this holiday season (and, we hope, beyond), whether that’s with a small gift, a phone call, a card, or a Zoom chat.

But if you know someone who isn’t good at self-care and really needs it (maybe it’s a friend or a co-worker; maybe it’s you!), then give them a compassionate nudge with these loving Christmas gifts that will brighten their day.

Check out our top 10 picks for self-care gifts below.

Note: If you’re on a mobile device, click on the slideshow below to see pictures of the items, and see a description of the items below the slideshow.

All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Self-Care Gifts See Gallery

Take Care box, $50

Remind your loved one to make some space for themselves this holiday with this thoughtful Take Care box, which comes with a copy of “The Little Book of Self Care,” a puzzle, a Calm mood roller, and face and body butter. Get it at Crying Out Loud.

A DIY craft kit, starting at $16

Creating and crafting are great mindfulness tools, especially because they require such focus. And the best part of crafting is you get something pretty to look at when you’re done! Check out Canadian maker Kiriki Press for embroidery kits for all levels and The Workroom for mending kits.

Coffee lovers’ care package, $40

Many of us need a jolt of java (or two, or three) to get through the day, especially these days, so send this coffee lovers’ package to your favourite caffeine friend. It includes a personal handwritten card, a bag of Underdog House Espresso beans, and a cute flour sack tea towel. Get it at Gotamago.

A gift certificate for online fitness classes

The benefits of exercise and mental health are well documented, so if you know someone who’s been hemming and hawing over whether to take online fitness classes, push them in the right direction by gifting them a membership to a local studio. Get a gift card at The Pink Studio.

Baked goods

Sometimes all it takes is a really good Nanaimo bar to put us in a good mood. Lift a pal’s spirits with a basket of holiday treats (bonus points if they’re home baked), such as gingerbread cookies, cinnamon buns, shortbread cookies, sugar cookies, and peppermint bark

A gift card to a grocery store

Self-care isn’t just baths and candles — it’s also being able to afford groceries for yourself and your family. Buy a gift card in whatever denomination you can afford at your local grocer.

Mindfulness cards, $27.95

Mindfulness cards are an easy way to begin a daily gratitude practice, and this deck makes the process simple with an encouraging mantra on the front and a short practice on the back. Get it at Crying Out Loud.

A gift card for a one-night stay in a hotel

When you’re feeling overwhelmed — by work, by the pandemic, by the kids, by family — a night away from home can do wonders for the soul. So a night at a boutique hotel would be a much-wanted gift that can be used when it’s safe to do so. Bonus: give them a gift card to the hotel’s spa, too! Get a Fairmont Hotels & Resorts gift card here.

Chocolate edibles

Edibles are increasingly becoming popular, so sprinkle some holiday magic into a loved one’s home by gifting them chocolate that’s infused with cannabis extracts or concentrates. Just remember to let them know what’s in the chocolate so they can keep it away from little ones’ fingers. Get ideas at the Ontario cannabis store.

A gift card to a local restaurant

Self-care also looks like indulging in takeout if you’re too tired to make a meal. Brighten up a loved one’s day with a gift card to their favourite local restaurant.