Watching random episodes of "Sex and the City"

HBO

Lately, I find I can’t focus. Blame the pandemic. My attention span is flying dangerously close to ground zero, and there's little to be done about it. What I’ve found comfort in — what I turn to when I can’t seem to concentrate on anything — is watching random episodes of Sex and the City, on Crave.



It doesn’t matter which episode. Any will do. There’s something soothing about revisiting familiar things. Like old sweaters, or childhood blankets. Nostalgia, or whatever. Watching Sex and the City works because I have a near-encyclopedic knowledge of it, and because I can still get lost in the busyness of the characters’ exciting lives in New York as my own stands still in the suburbs. It's entertaining even when it's playing in the background. Low commitment, high reward. Plus, it’s easy to get swept up in the zest of the romantic entanglements, the inevitable bad decisions, the constant hysteria, and the loving candour between friends that makes it all OK in the end. In short: it makes me miss life!

— Connor Garel, associate editor, LIFE