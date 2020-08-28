MONTREAL — Quebec is reducing the mandatory isolation period required for people infected with COVID-19 from 14 days to 10.

The change was made in response to evolving science regarding the transmission and the duration of contagiousness of the novel coronavirus, the Health Department said Friday in a news release.

From now on, people can end their isolation period 10 days after their first symptoms appear, or 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 if they don’t show symptoms.

Authorities added, however, that people must also meet other criteria to end their isolation, including having no fever for at least 48 hours, and having no symptoms for at least a day — other than coughing or loss of taste.

“Once the isolation period ends, people are no longer considered contagious, but they must ensure to follow the guidelines that apply to the general population such as hand-washing, wearing face coverings and physical distancing,” Public Health Director Horacio Arruda said in a statement.

When do the new rules apply?

The new rules apply only to confirmed COVID-19 cases involving people who are isolated at home and whose symptoms are considered mild or moderate. People who are in preventive isolation due to being in contact with a confirmed case must still isolate for 14 days to see if symptoms develop.

Those who are immunocompromised or who require hospitalization for COVID-19 will still need to isolate for at least 14 days.

Other regions in Canada have advised similarly, including British Columbia, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Northwest Territories. According to CBC, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the change aligns with health guidelines.