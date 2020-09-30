Selfies have gone 3D and are topped with chocolate, thanks to one creative baker.
Natalie Sideserf, who creates hyperrealistic cakes for Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Tx., made a true-to-size selfie cake and posted a video of how she made the eerily accurate dessert on YouTube.
“A lot of you ask if I’m a cake when I post real photos of myself,” Sideserf says in the video, reacting to all the requests she has gotten from fans to make a human bust cake.
“Bust cakes are my favourite cakes to make because they’re so challenging,” Sideserf continues. “They are by far the most difficult cake to sculpt ... That’s because capturing the likeness of a person is extremely difficult.”
Sideserf is known for her realistic cake creations; after pictures of her cake sculpture of country legend Willie Nelson went viral, the baker opened up her baking business and appeared as a guest judge on Netflix’s “baking fail” series “Nailed It!”
Watch the video above to see how Sideserf made her selfie cake.
