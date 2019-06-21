Senate Approves B.C. Oil Tanker Ban, Environmental Assessment Bills

Chris Helgren/Reuters The Nord Steady, a chemical and oil tanker, is seen here in the waters near Burnaby, B.C., in 2016.

OTTAWA — A pair of controversial environmental bills scaled their final hurdle in the Senate on Thursday, over the objections of critics who warn the two pieces of legislation will kneecap Canada’s oil industry and fuel separatist sentiment in Alberta.

Senators passed Bill C-69, which overhauls the federal environmental assessment process for major construction projects, by a vote of 57-37.

They also approved — just barely — Bill C-48, legislation barring oil tankers from loading at ports on the northern coast of British Columbia. That bill passed on a vote of 49-46, only narrowly escaping defeat.

The two bills have together become a flashpoint between the Liberals and Conservatives over how Canada can protect the environment without driving investment away from the fossil-fuel sector.

C-69 imposes more requirements for consulting affected Indigenous communities, widens public participation in the review process and requires climate change to be considered when major national resource-exploitation and transportation projects are being evaluated. It applies to a wide range of projects including interprovincial pipelines, highways, mines and power links.

Watch: Here’s what MPs had to say Bill C-48 earlier this year. Story continues below.