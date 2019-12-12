Senators Take Another Crack At Bringing More Oversight For Expenses

SenVu screengrab Independent Sen. Tony Dean rises in the Senate chamber in Ottawa to deliver remarks on Dec. 12, 2019.

OTTAWA — A new motion proposing the creation of a new audit and oversight body in the Senate isn’t being met with unbridled enthusiasm by all senators. The motion, tabled Thursday, proposes that a mixed-member group be created to appoint auditors and to ensure recommendations from completed reports don’t sit on a shelf, forgotten. It would also be responsible for ensuring audits are comprehensive. “We are confident that the time has come for this,” Independent Sen. Tony Dean told HuffPost Canada. Asking for external advisors to be involved in audits isn’t unusual, he said. The private sector and large parts of the public sector already do it. “It’s more difficult in a parliamentary context because as I’ve discovered there’s this issue of privilege,” he explained. “But that doesn’t mean that can’t be overcome and in a balanced way.” Watch: Trudeau says a less partisan Senate is good for democracy. Story continues below slideshow.

Dean said the creation of the new committee would help modernize the Senate and improve public confidence in the upper Chamber, which is a self-regulating body. Senate Opposition Leader Don Plett told HuffPost his caucus will study the motion carefully “because, at first glance, it goes beyond the scope of crafting the audit oversight committee.” Conservative caucus members are independent, he said, adding that “some have reservations” about the proposed new body. If the motion is adopted, it would spark the creation of a five-member standing committee on audit and oversight. Three seats would be for senators and two for external experts. Dean explained that the external experts would have the ability to file dissenting reports that would be made public. He called it a “safeguard” to ensure the committee isn’t held captive by senators’ interests.