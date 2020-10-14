Seniors At Risk Of Losing Benefits If Taxes Aren’t Filed Soon

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Seniors Minister Deb Schulte speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on June 4. Schulte says Service Canada has sent reminders to the 63,000 to file their returns.

OTTAWA — The federal government says tens of thousands of seniors are at risk of losing benefits because they haven’t yet filed their taxes.

The Liberals are making a public plea for them to submit their returns as soon as possible so payments of the guaranteed income supplement doesn’t get suspended come Jan. 1.

The government estimates that 63,000 seniors could see an interruption in benefit payments if they don’t file tax returns quickly.

The returns are how the government determines eligibility and the value of payments like the GIS, which goes to low-income seniors.

Without it, seniors receiving the income top-up will find the payment taps closed until they provide the needed information.