Sephora is Having A Cyber Monday Sale And Here's What You Can Buy

Cyber Monday is finally here and Sephora’s about to get a whole lot of web traffic. For a limited time, products from popular brands like Tarte and Huda Beauty are up to 50% off. Get a mystery sample bag filled with six trial-sized goodies with your purchase of $85 using the promo code MERRIER.
Here are some of our favourite products on sale now at Sephora.
Tarte winter wonderglam luxe eye palatte
A value set featuring 24 multi-finish eyeshadow formulas with a mini mascara, mini liner, and shadow brush.
Clinique great skin anywhere set for oily skin
This three-step skincare set tackles oily skin head-on. It features liquid facial soap, clarifying lotion and oil-control gel.
Moschino + Sephora liquid markers lip set
A result of Sephora’s second collaboration with Moschino, this cruelty-free limited-edition lip set comes with five matte liquid lipsticks.
Deborah Lippmann shades of red nail polish set
Go for bold this holiday season with this six-piece shades of red collection. This is for the classic, the sophisticated, and the sultry.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna frosted lipstick set
Grab this three-piece set featuring Frost Bunny, Frost Hunny, Frost Money Frosted Metal shades for both eyes and lips.
Marc Jacobs Beauty see-quins glam glitter eyeshadow
First seen on the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 runway, this limited edition glitter eyeshadow could not be more perfect for your holiday parties.
Tarte Tartelette™ toasted eyeshadow palette
A party-in-a-palette featuring 12 warm and cozy shades using Tarte’s signature Amazonian clay for long wear and intense payoff.
BeautyBio rose quartz roller
Experience the cooling, contouring power of pure, hand-selected Brazilian rose quartz crystal in a dual-ended tool designed to soothe, sculpt, and de-puff the face.
PMD personal microderm device
A patented, safe and effective at-home skin care tool that provides the same results as any professional microdermabrasion treatment.