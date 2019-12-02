Sephora is Having A Cyber Monday Sale And Here's What You Can Buy

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Cyber Monday is finally here and Sephora’s about to get a whole lot of web traffic. For a limited time, products from popular brands like Tarte and Huda Beauty are up to 50% off. Get a mystery sample bag filled with six trial-sized goodies with your purchase of $85 using the promo code MERRIER.

Here are some of our favourite products on sale now at Sephora.

Tarte winter wonderglam luxe eye palatte

Sephora

A value set featuring 24 multi-finish eyeshadow formulas with a mini mascara, mini liner, and shadow brush.

Clinique great skin anywhere set for oily skin

Sephora

This three-step skincare set tackles oily skin head-on. It features liquid facial soap, clarifying lotion and oil-control gel.

Moschino + Sephora liquid markers lip set

Sephora

A result of Sephora’s second collaboration with Moschino, this cruelty-free limited-edition lip set comes with five matte liquid lipsticks.

Deborah Lippmann shades of red nail polish set

Sephora

Go for bold this holiday season with this six-piece shades of red collection. This is for the classic, the sophisticated, and the sultry.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna frosted lipstick set

Sephora

Grab this three-piece set featuring Frost Bunny, Frost Hunny, Frost Money Frosted Metal shades for both eyes and lips.



Marc Jacobs Beauty see-quins glam glitter eyeshadow

Sephora

First seen on the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 runway, this limited edition glitter eyeshadow could not be more perfect for your holiday parties.

Tarte Tartelette™ toasted eyeshadow palette

Sephora

A party-in-a-palette featuring 12 warm and cozy shades using Tarte’s signature Amazonian clay for long wear and intense payoff.

BeautyBio rose quartz roller

Sephora

Experience the cooling, contouring power of pure, hand-selected Brazilian rose quartz crystal in a dual-ended tool designed to soothe, sculpt, and de-puff the face.

PMD personal microderm device

Sephora