SYDNEY, Australia ― Serena Williams is standing by her assertion that she did not receive coaching during her U.S. Open tennis final against Naomi Osaka, an accusation leveled at her by umpire Carlos Ramos.

In an interview with Australia’s “The Project,” the tennis pro responded to the controversy, and addressed a recent admission from coach Patrick Mouratoglou that he was coaching.

“He [Mouratoglou] said he made a motion, I don’t understand what he was talking about,” Williams says in a clip of the interview, which airs in its entirety next week. “We’ve never had signals.”