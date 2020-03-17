With the NBA season shut down and the Toronto Raptors in self-isolation after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, Serge Ibaka is bored. He can’t freak out his teammates by serving them fish eyes on his cooking show, he has nowhere to wear his excellent suits, and he can’t feud with his teammates over who can best pull off a scarf.
But even if all he’s doing these days is working out at home and doing the dishes, Ibaka will find a way to make it entertaining.
Watch the video above to see how he’s getting his quarantine on.