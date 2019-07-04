Trudeau Picks Veteran RCMP Officer As New Sergeant-At-Arms

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press Patrick McDonell, seen here when he was the deputy sergeant-at-arms, carries the mace out of the House of Commons in Ottawa on Dec. 13, 2018.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming the appointment of Patrick McDonell as the official sergeant-at-arms of the House of Commons.

McDonell has been serving in the role as acting sergeant-at-arms and head of security for the House of Commons since 2015.

He replaces Kevin Vickers, who shot and helped take down Michael Zihaf Bibeau, who barged into Centre Block on Parliament Hill with a rifle in 2014 after killing honour guard reservist Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial.