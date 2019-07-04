POLITICS
07/04/2019 10:42 EDT

Trudeau Picks Veteran RCMP Officer As New Sergeant-At-Arms

Patrick McDonell officially replaces Kevin Vickers in the House.

  • The Canadian Press
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Patrick McDonell, seen here when he was the deputy sergeant-at-arms, carries the mace out of the House of Commons in Ottawa on Dec. 13, 2018.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming the appointment of Patrick McDonell as the official sergeant-at-arms of the House of Commons.

McDonell has been serving in the role as acting sergeant-at-arms and head of security for the House of Commons since 2015.

He replaces Kevin Vickers, who shot and helped take down Michael Zihaf Bibeau, who barged into Centre Block on Parliament Hill with a rifle in 2014 after killing honour guard reservist Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial. 

RELATED

McDonell has had a long career with the RCMP and the protective service overseeing the protection of dignitaries, including the prime minister and the governor general, as well as the grounds of Parliament Hill and the Supreme Court.

McDonell was chosen as the nominee for the position through the Trudeau government’s merit-based appointment process.

His appointment took effect July 1st.

Also on HuffPost: Here’s how Vickers announced he was entering politics.

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: Justin Trudeau House of Commons politics kevin vickers sergeant at arms