Paul Chiasson/CP People line up at a Service Canada office in Montreal on March 19, 2020.

OTTAWA — The federal government is shutting down the network of in-person Service Canada centres over COVID-19 concerns. Some of the offices, such as one tucked inside Ottawa’s city hall, have already started to close as confirmed cases of COVID-19 have increased and workers were needed elsewhere, or felt uncomfortable about going in due to health concerns. The Liberals say the move, announced late Thursday night, shouldn’t affect most unemployed workers who seek employment insurance benefits since the vast majority of applications are done online. And a new benefit for those who don’t qualify for EI but see their income dry up due to COVID-19 will be available through an online application. The web portal is targeted for opening early next month. Watch: Liberals pass emergency legislation for COVID-19 help

The minister in charge of Service Canada says officials will make alternative arrangements for those who still need personalized services — a group that tends to include seniors and Indigenous Peoples. Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said the government’s service delivery model should reflect the fact that Canadians are being asked to stay home over public health concerns. “During a time when we are asking most Canadians to stay home, we need to make sure our service delivery model follows the best public health advice, while also meeting the needs of Canadians,” he said in a statement. “We recognize that this might be a challenge for some Canadians who prefer to receive services in person. I want to assure Canadians that we are committed to ensuring they all have access to the supports they need and deserve.” Hussen said staff at the offices will instead focus on answering questions coming into call centres. Others will be available to call people directly by request to help with EI and pension applications. “This will allow more Canadians to get the support they need, while better protecting both them and our staff,” the statement said.