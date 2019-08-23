When Sex-Ed At School Isn’t LGBTQ+ Inclusive, Here’s Where To Look

Steve Russell via Getty Images Across Canada, the inclusion of LGBTQ+ experiences in sexual education has not been a mandatory practice.

If anything in this life is certain, it certainly isn’t the state of Canada’s sexual education. For the last couple of years, our sex-ed curriculum has been vulnerable to changes decided by whichever government is in power at any given moment. Most vulnerable to those changes has been the LGBTQ+ branch of sex-ed, which, in Ontario, was thrown into flux in 2018 as the PC government took office and social conservatives lobbied for the inclusion-focused Liberal curriculum to be effectively undone. (Many took issue with the new focus on gender identity, masturbation, and references to anal intercourse.) It was undone, and the document reverted to what was being taught back in 1998. Watch: How easy is it for an educator to include LGBTQ+ experiences in their sex education? Story continues below.



Now, Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum has been revised again, so that most of the features of the Liberal system, though shuffled around, remain the same — sexual orientation will now be taught in Grade 5, gender identity in Grade 8 — with the added option for parents to exempt their children entirely from certain units of the curriculum. Across the country, though, it’s still a largely inconsistent subject. As pointed out in The Walrus’ “Sex Ed: Beyond the Classroom” series from late 2018, the national sex-ed system is “mired with ambiguity and subjectivity, where many subjects” — like gender identity and sexual orientation — “are left to educators’ discretion and interpretation.” In other words, the sexual health of certain groups has been left up to the whims of educators, while others have been prioritized. Subjects like consent, gender fluidity and sexual orientation have not been mandatory teachings, an arrangement that has left many LGBTQ+ identifying students in the dark about their bodies, their sexualities, and, plain and simple, how to have sex (nevermind safely). With all of this in mind, and understanding the importance of extending sexual education to all students, here’s a list of LGBTQ+ focused sex-ed resources that can help LGBTQ+ kids learn to navigate their sexual worlds. (And can help straight, cisgender peers learn something, too, and fine tune their sense of empathy.)

"I once described a particularly elaborate session I’d had to a friend, and she seemed shocked and impressed. “You like, really love yourself, huh?” I do. I really do. And you can too!” - @vanessapamelahttps://t.co/wC9CDwnU5R — Autostraddle (@autostraddle) August 21, 2019