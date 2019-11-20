In 2020, Canada's Women Shouldn't Be Held Back By Sexist Laws

Kirstin Howell is a regular mother. After giving birth to her son, Milo, nearly nine weeks ago, she and her fiancé, Greg Moss, were expecting to go through the same normal trials and tribulations that every parent goes through when welcoming a new baby into the world. Then the government got involved. “I was expecting [the letter] to be Milo’s birth certificate,” said Howell. “It said that Greg and I needed to swear before a Justice of the Peace that Milo was his. I was shocked.”

Shocked is an understatement. The additional paperwork to confirm her child’s parentage perpetuates the absurd, archaic assumption that a woman needs a man in order to be a sufficient parent. What’s even more absurd is that the form, which cites the term “unwed mother,” has been sent to Nova Scotia parents for at least a decade. Per the province’s Vital Statistics Act, this applies to all mothers in Nova Scotia who are either in a domestic partnership, or choose to be a single parent. As a Nova Scotia native, I wasn’t completely shocked by the existence of this practice in a province not been known for its dynamic and progressive ways. Outdated language like the term “spinster” and “illegitimate child” were used in Nova Scotia legislation until recently, terminology that I thought had become definitively extinct around the time that William Lyon Mackenzie King was serving as prime minister. As the only province in Canada that doesn’t acknowledge common law partnerships, there are no viable civil or legal rights for women in long-term partnerships outside marriage. This patriarchal loophole denies women in domestic partnerships — and those who are raising a child on their own — the same benefits as their married counterparts.

The Canadian government is still crawling with laws and legislation that are archaic, idiotic or a healthy combination of both.

