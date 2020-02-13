When a tick bite kept Shania Twain out of the spotlight for years, fans didn’t know the extent of her deteriorating health.

The singer-songwriter from Timmins, Ont. now says the Lyme disease she contracted from that bite almost damaged her vocal chords beyond repair, in a recent People interview.

“It would have killed me not to be able to ever sing again,” she told the magazine. “I wasn’t going to let my life be over if I wasn’t going to be able to sing again, but I would have been very sad and I would have mourned that forever.”

She’s picked herself up since, with a vibrant Las Vegas residency fellow Canadian performer Céline Dion would be proud of.

Fans first learned about her health struggles in the 2011 docu-series “Why Not? With Shania Twain,” where she revealed she’d gone through months of therapy for the vocal disorder dysphonia, which left her sounding hoarse and strained.

