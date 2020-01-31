Remember when Shania Twain went through that laundry list of betrayals in 2008? She discovered her husband was having an affair with her best friend ... who also worked as Twain’s personal assistant, and her best friend. Ouch.
But the Timmins, Ont. country legend found love in the most unlikely of places: Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud, the husband of her cheating ex’s partner.
She called her marriage to Thiébaud “beautifully twisted” in the February/March issue of AARP Magazine.
Watch the video above to find out what happened during Twain’s first marriage and how Thiébaud makes her feel.
