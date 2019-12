Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press A Car2Go vehicle is seen here in Calgary in July 2015. The car-sharing service says it will shutter operations in Vancouver and Montreal on Feb. 29, 2020.

Share Now, the company formerly known as Car2Go, will stop operating in North America at the end of February.

The company says in a statement it will cease its Montreal and Vancouver operations on Feb. 29, 2020.

Share Now will also shutter operations in its three U.S. markets — New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C. — as well as three international markets — London, Brussels and Florence.