He’s living with his girlfriend, he’s made a new album, he’s gotten a new puppy, and he’s recorded a new single with Justin Bieber but Shawn Mendes still gets anxiety.
In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, via the video above by Bang Showbiz, the Canadian singer opened up about his life during the pandemic, where he admitted he had to find a silver lining to slowing down during quarantine.
“The pandemic that’s happening and the isolation and the quarantine has been terrifying and really hard, but something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was you’re not allowed to leave,” the 22-year-old explained. “Stillness.”
“That stillness brought a lot of anxiety to the surface that I had to work through and on the other side of that was a really reflective period for me where I could be like, ‘Oh this is what I’ve been doing. This is crazy. This is what I can do. This is art. This is bigger than me,’” Mendes said.
The “Stitches” crooner has been living at girlfriend Camila Cabello’s home in Miami through the pandemic, which he says has been stabilizing for him as he’s used to being on the road touring. But making music and doing “normal” routines has helped ease his anxiety while staying home.
In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Mendes described how living with Cabello helped quell his fear he wasn’t going to be able to finish his upcoming album, “Wonder.”
“When I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state,” he said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible.’
“But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes like really nice,” he continued.
Watch the video above to find out more about what life has been like for Mendes while quarantining at his and Cabello’s home, and the little everyday thing that he says makes him feel like he’s “growing up.”
