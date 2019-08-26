Canadian pop sensation Shawn Mendes and ex-Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello heated up the MTV Video Music Awards stage on Monday as they performed their hit song, “Señorita.” The duo practically breathed each other’s air as Cabello danced around Mendes while he played the guitar on the dimly lit stage. They held on to one another, caressed each other’s skin, stared into each other’s eyes, and teased the audience with the possibility of a kiss, before hugging tightly after their performance was over. Frankly, it got a little uncomfortable, so we were glad it ended when it did.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

Mendes wore a white tank top and black suspenders and pants, while Cabello wore a flowy, sheer white dress, and the two held hands as they headed off stage.

VIDEO: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello perform Seniorita at the #VMAspic.twitter.com/pCxi2NWGwT — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) August 27, 2019

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.