Canadian pop sensation Shawn Mendes and ex-Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello heated up the MTV Video Music Awards stage on Monday as they performed their hit song, “Señorita.”
The duo practically breathed each other’s air as Cabello danced around Mendes while he played the guitar on the dimly lit stage. They held on to one another, caressed each other’s skin, stared into each other’s eyes, and teased the audience with the possibility of a kiss, before hugging tightly after their performance was over.
Frankly, it got a little uncomfortable, so we were glad it ended when it did.
Mendes wore a white tank top and black suspenders and pants, while Cabello wore a flowy, sheer white dress, and the two held hands as they headed off stage.
The pair were also seated next to each other at the award show, though they arrived separately to the event. Neither have confirmed they’re dating each other, but have been spotted looking cozy and sharing lots of PDA, including a dinner date on Sunday that involved more kissing than eating. They were also spotted kissing in Montreal on Aug. 20.
Still, some skeptics think the pair are only playing up romance rumours to promote their single. Whatever the case, it worked —“Señorita” won for Best Collaboration.
Mendes also took the stage earlier to perform a solo song, his other song of the summer, “If I Can’t Have You,” and looked just as good in a long-sleeved sheer navy shirt and black pants. He got the audience, including Queen Latifah, bopping along to the catchy track.
Mendes was nominated for five VMAs overall, including Artist of the Year.