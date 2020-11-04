Do Yourself A Favour And Look At Shawn Mendes' New Puppy

If you’re going to get a puppy, the week of the American election is a pretty good time to announce it.

That’s what Canadian singer Shawn Mendes did on Tuesday evening. While many of us were watching for results in Florida, Mendes was introducing the world to his brand new dog, Tarzan.

“Hi Tarzan 🥺❤️,” Mendes wrote in the caption, using the appropriate emojis for a new pup.

Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello are clearly dog people: this shared pup is their fourth. Cabello already has a Shihtzu named Leo, a long-haired chihuahua named Eugene and a black German shepherd named Thunder, according to TMZ. Last winter, she even walked the red carpet with Eugene.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO via Getty Images Camila Cabello and her dog Eugene Fitzherbert at the iHeartRadio 106.1 KIIS FM Jingle Ball at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 3.

Last week, in a video that was widely circulated online, Mendes and Cabello struggled to walk all three at once, as the willful dogs barked at something across the street and ran in all directions.

who told shawn mendes and camila cabello that it is a good idea to walk three dogs are the same time? THIS VIDEO IS SO FUNNY OMG pic.twitter.com/hwoQzjqX7N — katerina (@karlasmanners) November 1, 2020