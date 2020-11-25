Netflix: "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder" Twitter poked fun at a very Toronto moment in the new Netflix documentary "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder."

Not even a superstar like Shawn Mendes can escape Toronto’s never-ending construction.

A clip from the Canadian singer’s Netflix documentary “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,” released Monday, is proving to be very relatable for people who love the city, but hate the unsightly premium real estate projects that plague it.

Originally shared by Canadian Press reporter David Friend on Twitter via screenshots, the clip shows Mendes enjoying the downtown skyline from his Toronto condo last fall.

“This view is, like, the best view I have ever seen in Toronto,” the 22-year-old remarked, walking to his balcony to look at the panorama surrounding the CN Tower.

But his delight quickly turned into distaste.

“Except for them building this gross thing. What is that?”

In the clip, he gestures to the array of construction cranes before running a hand through his hair, as he states the traditional response to ugly urban planning: “Oh my god. They’re building a mall or something.”

Shawn Mendes' Netflix documentary captures the REAL Toronto experience — that moment you realize your view is about to be obstructed by some ugly new condo or office building. pic.twitter.com/afXKJdN8ME — David Friend (@dfriend) November 24, 2020

The star’s mall theory wasn’t too far off. Mendes’ view from his 11th-floor condo was likely looking at a much more expensive property; as Friend tweeted, he probably was referring to the Well, a mixed-use condominium with shopping and office space that’s still being built.

“This view is, like, the best view I have ever seen in Toronto. Except for them building this gross thing. What is that?” - Shawn Mendes

Living at the Well would cost more than what Mendes paid for his $1.75-million condominium, as listing site Condo Now reports that Canadians can live there in 2022, in homes starting at $2-million and going up to $4-million.

👆🏻 Since this was filmed I believe his view was compromised by the construction of The Well, a mixed-use condo and mall built on the former grounds of The Globe and Mail. — David Friend (@dfriend) November 24, 2020

The moment comes around the 30-minute mark, as Mendes walks into his new digs with close friend Brian Craigen ahead of his Sept. 6 Toronto concert, which the film orbits around. The doc also features snippets from his life, his upcoming album “Wonder,” and his reflections on being in the spotlight at an early age.

Fans may recall the view from Mendes’ social media, which show him working on his song “If I Can’t Have You” while looking out his window and features the catchy line “I’m in Toronto and I got this view, but I might as well be in a hotel room.”

Right after his remarks about the construction project, the musician from Pickering, Ont. made a more positive observation about Toronto’s landscape, singling out the venue he would play at later on.

“This is pretty cool, eh? Rogers Centre?” he asked, adding that he could see it from his bedroom window. “That’s pretty insane that I’m playing there. Damn.”

Netflix Canada Shawn Mendes in "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder."

It’s a sight he hasn’t enjoyed in-person for a while, as the singer has spent the COVID-19 pandemic in domestic bliss with girlfriend Camila Cabello and their new puppy in Cabello’s family home in Miami.

Hopefully Mendes can reveal more of his local urban planner thoughts to fans. Maybe he’ll share condo design advice? Weigh in on the ongoing housing crisis? Revisit the kindness he and Cabello shared with hospital workers earlier this year by lending a hand to the Torontonians living in parks this winter? Until then, we can only “Wonder.”