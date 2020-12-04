Shawn Mendes isn’t going to apologize for crying.

In his new Netflix documentary, “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,” the pop star shows his vulnerable side as he completes a new album (“Wonder,” out today) during a pandemic, battles health issues while on a world tour, and performs at an iconic venue in his hometown. Incidentally, he also reveals his toned physique while taking a shower.

And while many male pop stars — and many males in general — still feel pressured not to show their emotions in front of others, the Canadian singer says he’s perfectly at ease letting people see what he’s really going through behind the scenes.

In a new interview with ET Canada, shown in the video above, the 22-year-old discusses how he’s breaking toxic masculinity stereotypes that are often placed on men.

“It’s [toxic masculinity], for me, has been something that has caused me the most amount of anxiety,” Mendes told host Cheryl Hickey. “It’s the feeling of having to be so strong all the time and having to be bigger or better than feeling sad or feeling anxious or feeling upset.

“Real strength comes from being strong enough and being vulnerable enough to feel those feelings and to cry and to let it go.”

In one particular moment of vulnerability in the documentary, the Pickering, Ont. native breaks down and cries after he’s forced to cancel a concert because his vocal cords are failing him. Reflecting on moments like this months after they’ve happened, Mendes said releasing those emotions is natural and healthy.

“The toughest guys in the world will say they feel better after they cry, and it’s just the truth about life and no matter if you’re a man or a woman it’s just human nature,” he said.

Watch the video above to see more of Mendes and Hickey’s conversation about toxic masculinity and what he thinks about men who “cringe” when we talk about our emotions.