Shay Mitchell's 'Baby Mama Dance' Is A Creative Way To Induce Labour

So you’ve tried acupuncture, spicy foods, sex, nipple stimulation, and even hypnosis, but nothing will get that overdue baby out. It may be time to take a page from Shay Mitchell’s pregnancy playbook and try the baby mama dance.

On Thursday, the Canadian TV star — who is expecting her first child with Canadian TV personality Matte Babel — uploaded a YouTube video called “Baby Mama Dance” which showed her dancing around her house in an attempt to induce labour.

“I’m officially overdue and trying everything ... dancing, extra-spicy Prince Street pizza, turmeric ice cream (although Matte seems to be having more of it than I do). If the Baby Mama Dance won’t work, what will??” the 32-year-old wrote in the video’s description.

In the video, the former “Pretty Little Liars” star sings — with her voice altered — to a song that is bound to become an anthem for pregnant people everywhere.

“Been pregnant for way too long,” Mitchell sings. “Preggo but I’m still doing moves like Beyoncé ... your opinion is irrelevant ’cause I’m a baby mama, I can do just what I want.”