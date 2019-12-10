Shay Mitchell Shares Absolutely Dazzling Breastfeeding Photo

If anyone can make breastfeeding look high-fashion, it’s Shay Mitchell.

The Canadian-born actress, best known for her roles in “Pretty Little Liars” and “You,” shared a dazzling photo of herself and new baby Atlas on Instagram Tuesday. In the photo, which amassed more than 1 million likes in the first hour alone, Mitchell breastfeeds her baby girl and looks like she could be on the cover of a magazine in her extremely on-trend statement sleeves.

“Breast friends,” she wrote.

Mitchell and her partner, Matte Babel, announced the birth of their baby girl in late October. In a video posted to YouTube, Mitchell revealed some details from her labour and delivery. Her water broke at home, she went straight to the hospital because the pain was so intense, she was eventually induced with pitocin after about 17 hours of labour, she got an epidural after about 23 hours of labour, and baby was finally born after about 33 hours of labour.

Damn, girl.

She announced she was pregnant in June with an Instagram pic of her pregnant physique. The announcement surprised her fans, since she waited six months to post her news with Babel (a music manager), with whom she has been in a relationship for a few years.

In her YouTube series “Almost Ready,” Mitchell had previously made it clear that whether or not to breastfeed was her choice to make. This was in response to Babel’s comments that he’s “against” those who choose not to breastfeed.

“I just think if you have the innate ability to breastfeed and the kid latches, why wouldn’t you want the best for your baby?” he said.

“Some women don’t want to,” Mitchell replied, later adding, “because formulas are good, too.”

Preach.

In a November interview with Vogue, Mitchell opened up about her experience with motherhood so far.

“I find myself being a lot more present, and I’m just looking at her every single day. You reflect on how fast time passes when you’re forced to slow down,” she said. “The surprising thing is how much I enjoy this calmness.”

She’s also experienced her share of shaming after posting an Instagram story of her going out dancing shortly after Atlas’ birth, but she clapped back at haters.

“I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party,” Mitchell said in another Instagram story, according to People.

“Days? Lol honey, just because I posted on that day doesn’t mean she was born on that day.”

Oh Shay, between all this and your Baby Mama Dance, you are one of our favourite new celeb moms. Stay real.