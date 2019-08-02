Sure, we could tell you what you want to hear about pregnancy, that it’s all precious baby kicks, sending your adoring partner out for ice cream, caressing your perfect baby bump, and capturing perfect maternity photos of you twirling in a meadow of wildflowers.
Or, we could tell you the truth: it’s some of that, but it’s mostly barfing when you brush your teeth, wondering how long the human body can go without pooping, a sudden aversion to the smell of your stove, and sleepless nights spent pondering life’s greatest conundrums such as whether babies need shoes (they don’t).
Oh, and then there’s the CONSTANT peeing, which is something Shay Mitchell of “Pretty Little Liars” knows all too well. In a new episode of the pregnant actress’ YouTube series “Almost Ready,” Mitchell admits she’s just gone ahead and started wearing adult diapers.
“Honestly, guys, I’ve never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you’re pregnant,” she tells her stylist before yanking down her pants to reveal her “full-on fucking diaper” at the 1:40 mark.
“It gets so annoying having to go to the bathroom all the time,” Mitchell added.
Aaand we’ve never felt so seen.
Mitchell, 32, who was born in Mississauga, Ont., announced that she was pregnant in June with an Instagram post that left no room for interpretation. The announcement surprised her fans, since she waited six months to post her news with partner, Matte Babel (a music manager and fellow Canadian) , with whom she has been in a relationship for a few years.
Mitchell is best-known for her roles playing Emily Fields in “Pretty Little Liars,” and Peach Salinger in the Netflix series, “You.” In her new YouTube video, the star has just wrapped shooting for her new series, “Dollface.”
And those long hours did not jive with her pregnancy bladder.
“I swear to god, in about half an hour I probably went to the bathroom 22 times last night, to the point that I was like ‘I’m fucking wearing diapers’,” Mitchell said.
“I’m having to pee way too much. It’s just like, I’m over it.”
YEP.
Thanks, hormones
Frequent urination is a common pregnancy symptom, according to pregnancyinfo.ca, a website run by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC).
The pregnancy hormone hCG can trigger more frequent peeing, as can a spike in progesterone, women’s health expert Dr. Sherry A. Ross previously told The Bump. Plus, the expanding uterus can push on the bladder. Combine that with the fact that pregnant women are advised to drink a lot of water, and bam.
Pee city.
So, what can you do about it? The Bump recommends cutting down on fluids before bed, cutting caffeine, and getting off your feet to reveal pressure on the bladder.
Or, take a page from Mitchell’s book and just say “Eff it,” and wear a diaper.