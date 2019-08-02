Sure, we could tell you what you want to hear about pregnancy, that it’s all precious baby kicks, sending your adoring partner out for ice cream, caressing your perfect baby bump, and capturing perfect maternity photos of you twirling in a meadow of wildflowers.

Or, we could tell you the truth: it’s some of that, but it’s mostly barfing when you brush your teeth, wondering how long the human body can go without pooping, a sudden aversion to the smell of your stove, and sleepless nights spent pondering life’s greatest conundrums such as whether babies need shoes (they don’t).

Oh, and then there’s the CONSTANT peeing, which is something Shay Mitchell of “Pretty Little Liars” knows all too well. In a new episode of the pregnant actress’ YouTube series “Almost Ready,” Mitchell admits she’s just gone ahead and started wearing adult diapers.

“Honestly, guys, I’ve never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you’re pregnant,” she tells her stylist before yanking down her pants to reveal her “full-on fucking diaper” at the 1:40 mark.