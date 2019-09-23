09/23/2019 14:47 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

Shop The Biggest Fashion Trend Of The 2019 Emmys For Way Less

Pink and red is the colour combo you never knew you needed.

  • HuffPost Canada eCommerce

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Getty Images

In what was the biggest coincidence of the night, four leading ladies strutted on the 2019 Emmys red carpet in near-identical pink and red gowns, including Mandy Moore in custom Brandon Maxwell and Marisa Tomei in Ralph & Russo

The pairing of these two power colours is both fashion-forward and romantic, with the trend quickly spilling outside Hollywood—who doesn’t want to look like a walking Valentine’s Day card? If you’re bold enough to rock this colour combo, there are ways to do it for a fraction of the price. Here are some stunning pink and red dresses we found online.

Vesper cut-out shoulder midi pencil dress

ASOS

The cut-out shoulder detail is what elevates this cocktail dress.

Get it here for $78.90.﻿

Revolve lotta dress

Revolve

This ’60s inspired dress works for a birthday, bachelorette, or Valentine’s Day party.

Get it here for $303.16.

Kate Spade ponte a-line dress

Kate Spade

This isn’t your average red dress. The hot pink trim will help you stand out in a sea full of LBDs. 

Get it here for $182.

Atu body couture dress

FarFetch

A pleated shift dress is equal parts fashionable and comfortable.

Get it here for $607.

Aidan Mattox red strapless dress

eBay

You’ll want this elegant and feminine dress hanging in your closet come wedding season next summer. 

Get it here for $153.90.

Emily ponte fit & flare midi dress

Nordstrom

With a dress like this, you can go straight from the office to happy hour without changing. 

Get it here for $150.

Tricia colour-block dress

Etsy

Another trend on the Emmys red carpet: one-sleeve frocks. This dress is made out of ponte fabric so it hugs every curve. 

Get it here for $379.99.﻿

Block wide leg jumpsuit

Forever Unique

If dresses aren’t your thing, you can still cash in on the trend with a flowy jumpsuit like this one.

Get it here for $120.

Parker sheri knit dress

Shopbop

For something slightly less formal, opt for a double-knit mini dress like this one and pair it with white sneakers. 

Get it here for $297.09.

Elan cover-up maxi dress

Nordstrom

You can’t pack for a tropical vacation without a colourful maxi like this one. 

Get it here for $78.00.

MORE FROM HUFFPOST CANADA FINDS

  • HuffPost Canada eCommerce
MORE: lifestyle fashion celebrities shopping emmys Lifestyle News red carpet HuffPost Canada Finds