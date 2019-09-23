Shop The Biggest Fashion Trend Of The 2019 Emmys For Way Less

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
In what was the biggest coincidence of the night, four leading ladies strutted on the 2019 Emmys red carpet in near-identical pink and red gowns, including Mandy Moore in custom Brandon Maxwell and Marisa Tomei in Ralph & Russo.
The pairing of these two power colours is both fashion-forward and romantic, with the trend quickly spilling outside Hollywood—who doesn’t want to look like a walking Valentine’s Day card? If you’re bold enough to rock this colour combo, there are ways to do it for a fraction of the price. Here are some stunning pink and red dresses we found online.
Vesper cut-out shoulder midi pencil dress
The cut-out shoulder detail is what elevates this cocktail dress.
Revolve lotta dress
This ’60s inspired dress works for a birthday, bachelorette, or Valentine’s Day party.
Kate Spade ponte a-line dress
This isn’t your average red dress. The hot pink trim will help you stand out in a sea full of LBDs.
Atu body couture dress
A pleated shift dress is equal parts fashionable and comfortable.
Aidan Mattox red strapless dress
You’ll want this elegant and feminine dress hanging in your closet come wedding season next summer.
Emily ponte fit & flare midi dress
With a dress like this, you can go straight from the office to happy hour without changing.
Tricia colour-block dress
Another trend on the Emmys red carpet: one-sleeve frocks. This dress is made out of ponte fabric so it hugs every curve.
Block wide leg jumpsuit
If dresses aren’t your thing, you can still cash in on the trend with a flowy jumpsuit like this one.
Parker sheri knit dress
For something slightly less formal, opt for a double-knit mini dress like this one and pair it with white sneakers.
Elan cover-up maxi dress
You can’t pack for a tropical vacation without a colourful maxi like this one.