Shopify Blames 2 'Rogue' Employees For Data Breach Of Customer Records

Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS Shopify's Ottawa headquarters are seen here on May 29, 2019. The Ottawa-based tech firm is working with FBI following a data breach.

OTTAWA — Shopify is working with the FBI after two “rogue members” of its support team engaged in a scheme to illegitimately obtain customer transactional records of some merchants.

The Ottawa-based tech firm says it terminated the employees’ access to its network and referred the data breach to law enforcement.

Shopify says it doesn’t have evidence at this point in the investigation that the data was used.

It says fewer than 200 merchants whose stores were illegitimately accessed are at risk of having had their customer data exposed. This data includes basic contact information, such as email, name, and address, as well as order details, such as products and services purchased.

Complete payment card numbers or other sensitive personal or financial information were not involved.