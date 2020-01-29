Shopify Unveils Plan To Hire 1,000 New Workers In Vancouver

Cole Burston via Getty Images Shopify's office in Waterloo, Ont., is seen here in September 2018. The Ottawa-based company provides technology to online retailers.

OTTAWA — Shopify is bulking up its presence and workforce on Canada’s West Coast with a plan to hire 1,000 people in Vancouver and open its first permanent office there. The Ottawa-based company, which provides technology to online retailers, said Tuesday that it will start expanding its team with a slew of back-end developers, data engineers, mobile developers, web developers, product designers and product managers in the city. They will work from a four-floor, 6,500-square-metre space set to open at Four Bentall Centre in downtown Vancouver by late 2020. The company settled on Vancouver because it sees the city as a talent hub and conducive for growth, said Lynsey Thornton, Shopify’s vice-president of UX, who will lead the new office. “To get to that [1,000] number, it will take a couple of years, but it’s our intention to make a long-term commitment to the city,” she said. “We feel we have the capacity and the brand name and the amount of product work to do that.” Thornton and other Vancouver Shopify workers currently work from a WeWork space across the street from Four Bentall Centre.