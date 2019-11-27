'Showrooming' Is The Holiday Habit That Could Kill Your Neighbourhood

Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images A woman browses through winter clothing at a Winners store in Toronto on Sept. 23, 2016.

TORONTO — Have you ever entered a local retail store, looked around and left without buying anything, only to purchase that same product you were looking at online or elsewhere?

Well, you’re not alone. While some savvy window-shoppers might call it shopping around for the best price, others have a more ominous term for this behaviour.

Retailers call it “showrooming,” and local sellers are not happy about it.

A new survey published Wednesday from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) suggests 60 per cent of independent retailers say they’ve witnessed showrooming, and a third of those say it’s hurting their bottom line.

Watch: Here are some of the Canadian stores that have closed this year. Story continues below.