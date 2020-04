The island of Sicily wants you to wake up and smell the cannoli once COVID-19 lockdown measures are lifted.

The regional government is spending the equivalent of $75 million to attract visitors to the warm and sunny area. Sicily will pay half the cost of airfare, plus it’s offering hotel vouchers while waiving fees to museums and historic sites, the U.K. Times reported.

