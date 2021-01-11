Feds Remove Loophole From Sick Leave Benefit For Pandemic Travellers

Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS A traveller walks through Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on June 23, 2020. The CRA announced changes to the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit in response to public outrage over the money being used by Canadians after travelling abroad.

OTTAWA — Anyone applying for three federal benefits will now need to say whether they are in quarantine because they travelled outside the country.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced the new requirement following an uproar over the possibility of Canadians applying for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit after ignoring public health advice to not engage in non-essential travel.

The sickness benefit pays $500 per week for up to two weeks for anyone who has to quarantine because of COVID-19.