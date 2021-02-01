Silver Soars To 8-Year High As Redditors Turn To Precious Metals

Leonhard Foeger/Reuters An employee displays silver bars in Vienna on July 22, 2013. On Twitter, #silversqueeze was trending on Monday as investors bought up silver.

LONDON — The price of silver is rallying as the online trading movement fuelling the rise of unloved shares like GameStop took a shine to the precious metal.

Silver rose almost 12 per cent to US$30.07 in London after novice traders who drove up GameStop turned their attention to metals. The price is silver’s highest since December 2012.

On Twitter, #silversqueeze was trending as investors turned their attention to the latest market strategy to emerge from the “WallStreetBets” forum on Reddit. The online army of Reddit traders have over the past week rallied to defend out-of-favour companies such as GameStop and AMC, defeating hedge funds that had bet the shares would fall by selling them short, in a stunning reversal of financial power transfixing Wall Street.

Now silver has become the latest example of the influence wielded by followers of WallStreetBets targeting inequality in the global financial system.