Of Course Simu Liu Is Stepping Up As An 'Emotional Support Canadian'

Simu Liu / Instagram Simu Liu, pictured in a beautiful Australian climate and wearing a shirt repping Canada, is offering his emotional support to anxious Americans.

During the interminable chaos of Tuesday night’s American election, several Canadians took to Twitter to offer their services to listen, commiserate and provide as much help as was possible.

These “emotional support Canadians” were mostly joking, but among the ones who were serious is “Kim’s Convenience” actor and future Marvel superstar Simu Liu.

He first chimed in early Wednesday morning, as it became clear that the results wouldn’t be in until later in the week.

Yes, I will be your Emotional Support Canadian:



There there; get some sleep. We will know more tomorrow, so there’s no use worrying until then. Be good and keep the faith! — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 4, 2020

“Get some sleep,” he advised followers. “We will know more tomorrow, so there’s no use worrying until then. Be good and keep the faith!”

He checked in again later in the morning, presumably after a good night’s sleep, to suggest anxious Americans drink water, go for a walk, call friends or otherwise “prioritize you.”

O hey there buds! It’s your Emotional Support Canadian. Did you sleep well? Have a glass of water. Take a walk. Call your friends. Prioritize YOU today. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 4, 2020

And no, that wasn’t all — he also started specifically counselling several of the commenters looking for emotional support.

When one Twitter user told him she had only gotten a few hours sleep and had to give a class presentation, for instance, he suggested she have an espresso before class and a nap afterwards — while also encouraging her, naturally.

simu help i slept 2 hours and im presenting my shortfilm today in class 😳 — the megdalorian (@spidervalkyrie) November 4, 2020

You can do it! Double-shot of espresso and then big nap right after. Good luck! — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 4, 2020

One fan was surprised and grateful, not realizing an emotional support Canadian was something they had access to. Liu was quick to reassure them of his abilities.

i.. i have an emotional support canadian? 🥺 — damien loves axel ☂︎ (@amoradastra) November 4, 2020

Yup! It me — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 4, 2020

Another fan was actually a Canadian as well, but when he said he needed a hug, Liu wasn’t afraid to provide some Canadian support to a fellow Canuck. Luckily, he had the perfect gif of himself for the occasion.

Also Canadian but i could an use online hug Simu. — Riley D. McG (@McGuireRiley) November 4, 2020

As Canadians, we’re grateful for his services, and we’re sure a good portion of our southern neighbours are, too.