Isaiah Trickey via Getty Images Simu Liu arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Juno Awards at the London Convention Centre, London, Ont., March 17.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new superhero, and he’s Canadian. The studio announced at an event at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday that Simu Liu, star of the CBC sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” will play Shang-Chi in the upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” “He’s heading off to play a Marvel superhero but he’ll always be Jung to us,” said co-star Andrew Phung, who broke the news on Saturday night to an audience at a Toronto improv show featuring “Kim’s Convenience” actors.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Awkwafina at the 24th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 13.

Rap star and actor Awkwafina was also tapped to join the cast, according to a report in Variety, as was veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung. Destin Cretton is set to direct. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic Con, where Marvel gave the public a glimpse into Phase Four of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase Three ended this summer with "Spider-Man: Far From Home″ and "Avengers: Endgame.″