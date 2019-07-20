The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new superhero, and he’s Canadian.
The studio announced at an event at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday that Simu Liu, star of the CBC sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” will play Shang-Chi in the upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
“He’s heading off to play a Marvel superhero but he’ll always be Jung to us,” said co-star Andrew Phung, who broke the news on Saturday night to an audience at a Toronto improv show featuring “Kim’s Convenience” actors.
Rap star and actor Awkwafina was also tapped to join the cast, according to a report in Variety, as was veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung. Destin Cretton is set to direct.
The announcement was made at San Diego Comic Con, where Marvel gave the public a glimpse into Phase Four of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase Three ended this summer with “Spider-Man: Far From Home″ and “Avengers: Endgame.″
Shang-Chi first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973, an era when Marvel creators were experimenting with new characters, often visible minorities ― though it would be decades before these characters would make their way into TV and cinema. Among other characters born in this era are Luke Cage, the Falcon and Blade.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven to be an unparalleled commercial success for Marvel owner Disney.
Studio president Kevin Feige told the audience at Comic Con that “Avengers: Endgame″ will surpass “Avatar″ as the highest-grossing film ever in a few days.
― With files from Andree Lau and The Associated Press