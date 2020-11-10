Simu Liu is one of the newest editions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s long been making his mark on the hearts of Canadians. The star of “Shang-Chi,” due for release next summer, has advocated hard for more diversity in film, assembled a squad of Canadians for Asian Heritage Month and even offered himself up as an “emotional support Canadian” following the recent U.S. presidential election.

The man can do it all. And “it all” apparently also includes epically taking down a fellow Canadian icon through the power of rap.

Liu shared a “diss rap” takedown of fellow Marvel star Ryan Reynolds to his Instagram Monday, and it’s exactly as fire as you would hope a Simu Liu rap takedown of Ryan Reynolds would be.

In very Canadian fashion, Liu actually starts out praising his fellow countryman, highlighting how beloved Reynolds is, even with Liu’s own mother.

“Yo Ryan, from one Canadian to another man, I’m sorry,” he starts. “Actor, producer, there’s nothing you can’t do. My Asian mother wishes every day that I was you.”

But then the burns start. Liu takes aim at Reynolds’s less successful films, his 2010 “sexiest Man Alive” title, and a small matter of who actually does their own stunts.

“I’m a big fan of Deadpool, I don’t mean to by blunt. Deadpool’s CGI, bro, I do my own stunts,” Liu raps.

While I don’t normally support Canadian icon-on-Canadian icon takedowns, I must admit that the rap is straight fire. In the comments, “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said the rap left her “speechless.”

The rap was part of an ongoing AGBO Superhero League, a charity fantasy football league involving the stars of various Marvel movies and series. This is week nine of competition, and Liu and Reynolds are currently battling for first place in the rankings (and first place in our hearts).

While it’s Liu’s first time in the league, Reynolds is a veteran at this point. Last year, he did some dissing of his own, of fellow Marvel stars Karen Gillian and Robert Downey Jr.

The winner of this year’s league will get a million dollars for a charity of their choice. This year Liu is playing for UNICEF Canada, while Reynolds is playing for SickKids Foundation.