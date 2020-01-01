Canadian actor and Marvel star Simu Liu proved again that now is always a good time to shoot your shot.

Getty Images Simu Liu and Sharon Stone.

This tale begins with “Basic Instinct” actress Sharon Stone revealing that Bumble deleted her profile. The dating app had received reports from users that the profile was fake. Ever the one to jump on opportunity, Liu swaggered into her Twitter replies.

Hey, I don’t have bumble but uh... what are you doing like six months from now? — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 30, 2019

Stone, 61, doesn’t appear to have responded to the 30-year-old actor’s advance publicly, but who knows what’s going on in their DMs. 👀

Liu is no stranger to putting things out in the universe — and seeing them come true. Using Twitter, he had been lobbying Marvel for a big-screen Asian superhero since 2014.

Hey @Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero? — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 17, 2014

In December 2018, he suggested on Twitter that Marvel should cast him as Shang Chi, its first Asian superhero in a leading role. Less than a year later, Liu won the part. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is slated to hit theatres in 2021. Liu’s memoir is also expected that year.

Thanks for getting back to me https://t.co/FFRuM03p20 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

It looks like other Twitter users took the opportunity to ask Stone out too.

Sharon, let’s meet to discuss this urgent matter. pic.twitter.com/teANXXp3JI — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) December 30, 2019

hello sharon



if youre ever in buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my dms are open



also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if ya just close by



talk to ya soon — StachesStashes (@StachesStashes) December 30, 2019

A representative from Bumble informed Stone on Monday that her account has now been unblocked in case she still wants to try finding love on the app.