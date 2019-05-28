Women Are Healthier And Happier Without A Spouse Or Kids: Expert

ViewApart via Getty Images If you wanna be happy for the rest of your life ... don't take a spouse, ladies.

Unmarried and childless? Congratulations! You might just be among the happier, healthier population, according to a behavioural and happiness expert. That is, if you identify as a woman. Paul Dolan, professor of behavioural science at the London School of Economics, told the Hay Festival on Saturday that women who decided against walking down the aisle are the happiest. They are also more likely to live longer than their married and child-rearing peers. “Married people are happier than other population subgroups, but only when their spouse is in the room when they’re asked how happy they are,” he said, according to the Guardian. “When the spouse is not present: f***ing miserable.”

Dang, that’s some real talk. Most of us have been raised with the idea that getting married and having children is the somewhat expected path in life, especially for women who are often fed a social narrative about the factors that lead to happiness. However, according to Dolan, it’s women who have the most to lose getting hitched. “We do have some good longitudinal data following the same people over time, but I am going to do a massive disservice to that science and just say: if you’re a man, you should probably get married; if you’re a woman, don’t bother.” He draws his evidence from theAmerican Time Use Survey (ATUS), which compared levels of pleasure and misery in unmarried, married, divorced, separated and widowed individuals.

The researcher presented data showing that single people are more connected with family and friends, whereas married couples tended to spend the most time with each other, the Guardian reported. She also found that highly self-sufficient single people were less likely to experience negative emotions. However stress and difficulty were actually tied to self-sufficient married people.