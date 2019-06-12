Here Are The Plastics Likely To Be Banned In Canada, And The Alternatives

Some popular household items could fall under a proposed federal ban on single-use plastic products. On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Ottawa’s plan to tackle this problem. In a news release, the federal government announced they would be banning “harmful” single-use plastics by “as early as 2021.”

Plastic pollution is a problem we can’t afford to ignore. Today our government announced we'll:

✅Ban harmful single-use plastics as early as 2021

✅Make companies accountable for their plastic waste

✅Support job-creating innovation & promote affordable, safe alternatives — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 10, 2019

The federal government is looking at ways to reduce plastic waste in a bid to protect the environment. Less than 10 per cent of the plastic used in Canada gets recycled, according to the government, and it’s a problem that presents a “global challenge that requires immediate action.” “Canadians will throw away an estimated $11 billion worth of plastic materials each year by 2030,” the government statement said. “We’ve reached a defining moment, and this is a problem we simply can’t afford to ignore.”

In March, the European Union announced it would moved forward with a plan to ban products where “alternatives exist on the market.” These items included cotton bud sticks, cutlery, plates, straws, stirrers, sticks for balloons, polystyrene containers and oxo-degradable plastics, which are what plastic shopping bags are made of. There are also efforts to tackle the plastic waste associated with fishing. The full list of items that will be banned in Canada has not yet been released, but the prime minister said those decisions will be based on scientific evidence. It’s also not yet clear how the government will define single-use plastics. Trudeau acknowledged it will be up to the companies that produce these products to be responsible for them. Here is a list of some of the products that could be banned in Canada.