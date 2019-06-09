MONTREAL — The daughter of a Quebec man who died following an alleged robbery attempt in Sint Maarten says her father was shot while trying to protect her.

The victim’s daughter, Yanie Valade, paid tribute to her father in an emotional Facebook post, saying he died a hero.

A separate family member identified the Canadian victim as Sylvain Valade from Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, a town in the Laurentians region north of Montreal.