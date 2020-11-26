Boy Dead, OPP Officer Seriously Injured Following Ontario Shooting

A one-year-old boy was fatally shot and his father and a provincial police officer injured Thursday following an alleged abduction in central Ontario, the province’s police watchdog says.

The Special Investigations Unit said the father’s vehicle crashed into an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser and struck an officer who was outside the car while police were investigating the alleged kidnapping in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Three officers shot at the 33-year-old driver, said Monica Hudon, an SIU spokeswoman.

“The man was struck and he was airlifted to hospital in grave condition,” she said. “Inside the vehicle was the man’s son, a one-year-old boy, and he was fatally wounded.”

In an email, she confirmed that the boy died of a gunshot wound.

Tried to pull car over

She also said the crash happened after police tried to pull the father’s vehicle over.

Video from the scene showed sirens flashing through the fog on a rural road just east of Lindsay, Ont.

Investigators — some in uniform — walked between police vehicles that were parked behind caution tape.

The stretch of Pigeon Lake Road was closed for investigation late Thursday morning. Police shut down more of that road later in the day.

Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham said he’s not able to comment on an ongoing investigation, but that the shooting has shaken his central Ontario municipality.

“The community is in disbelief that this is happening,” he wrote in an email.

He added that they appreciate what provincial police officers do to keep Kawartha Lakes safe.